How can excessive workout and strenuous exercise impact your heart health?

While regular exercise is generally beneficial for your heart health, pushing your body to extremes can lead to adverse outcomes. Individuals who engage in excessive workouts are at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular issues. One potential risk is the development of arrhythmias, which are abnormal heart rhythms that can have serious implications. This is particularly true for individuals who push their bodies beyond their limits without proper conditioning or those who engage in high-intensity activities without gradually increasing the intensity.

Another condition associated with excessive workouts is exercise-induced myocardial remodelling. This refers to changes in the structure and function of the heart that occur as a result of prolonged and intense exercise. While exercise-induced myocardial remodelling can have several positive effects, such as increased cardiac function and improved aerobic capacity, excessive remodelling can also lead to adverse outcomes. For example, it can result in the enlargement of the heart muscle, causing it to become stiff and less efficient in pumping blood. In extreme cases, it can lead to heart failure.

Overtraining syndrome is another condition that can affect individuals who engage in excessive workouts and do not allow their bodies enough time to recover. Overtraining syndrome can put significant stress on the heart, as it is continuously pushed beyond its limits without adequate rest. Excessive physical stress can lead to elevated levels of stress hormones, increased inflammation, and a weakened immune system. These factors can contribute to the development of cardiovascular problems, including hypertension, heart failure, and even acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).

It is important to note that the risk of developing heart-related issues due to excessive exercise is relatively low for the average person who engages in moderate to vigorous physical activity. The risks are more evident in individuals who train at an elite level or push their bodies beyond what is considered normal. It is crucial to understand your fitness levels, listen to your body, and gradually build up the intensity and duration of workouts to prevent potential adverse effects.

"To maintain heart health while engaging in strenuous exercise, it is recommended to incorporate rest days into your routine. Taking regular breaks allows your body to recover and avoid the harmful effects of overtraining. Additionally, including low-intensity activities, such as walking or yoga, can help balance the stress placed on the heart and promote overall cardiovascular health," says Dr Maj Gen Susheel Kumar Malani, Professor and HOD, Cardiology, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri.

"It is also important to pay attention to warning signs that may indicate potential cardiovascular problems. If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, or palpitations during or after exercise, it is essential to seek medical attention. These symptoms may indicate underlying heart issues that should not be ignored," adds the medical expert.