Cycling enthusiast's tragic death sparks conversation on risks of over-exercising

The untimely demise of Anil Kadsur, a 45-year-old cycling enthusiast from Bengaluru known for his extraordinary feat of cycling 100 kilometres daily for over 1,000 days, has sent shockwaves through the cycling community and beyond. Kadsur's sudden death due to a cardiac arrest on February 2 has prompted discussions about intense physical activity and its potential impact on health.

Kadsur's passion for cycling and commitment to fitness made him a revered figure within the cycling community. His dedication inspired many to embrace a healthier lifestyle, but his tragic passing has also raised questions about the risks associated with extreme levels of exercise.

Anil Kadsur, also known as Cycle Yogi or Cycle Guru, gained prominence in August when he embarked on a challenge to cycle 100 kilometres daily for nine consecutive days. What started as a personal challenge soon became a mission, as Kadsur continued his daily cycling regimen for over three and a half years.

Despite facing challenges, including the restrictions imposed by the Bengaluru lockdown, Kadsur remained steadfast in his commitment to cycling. His dedication not only showcased his resilience but also served as a source of inspiration for many. The news of his sudden and tragic demise has left his admirers in utter shock and sadness.

Risks of Over-Exercising

While moderate exercise offers numerous health benefits, exceeding a certain threshold can have adverse effects and increase the risk of mortality. According to medical experts, several factors may have contributed to his untimely demise. Kadsur's relentless 100-kilometer cycling regimen, without rest days, may have surpassed the optimal exercise limit, leading to increased strain on his heart and body.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Talha Meeran, Consultant Cardiologist in the Department of Advanced Cardiac Sciences and Heart Transplant at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, says, "It's important to note that while moderate exercise is beneficial, excessive exercise can have detrimental effects on health. Furthermore, the absence of recovery days can exacerbate the risks associated with over-exercising."

Here are some more potential dangers associated with excessive exercise:

Physical Injury: Over-exercising increases the risk of acute and chronic injuries, including muscle strains, sprains, stress fractures, and tendonitis. Pushing the body beyond its limits without adequate rest and recovery can lead to overuse injuries and long-term damage to joints, muscles, and connective tissues.

Fatigue and Exhaustion: Constantly engaging in high-intensity workouts without sufficient rest can lead to chronic fatigue and exhaustion. Over-exercising also disrupts sleep patterns and impairs recovery, leaving individuals feeling constantly tired and drained.

Weakened Immune System: Intense and prolonged exercise can suppress the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections and illnesses.

Hormonal Imbalances: Excessive exercise can disrupt hormonal balance, particularly in women. Female athletes may experience irregular menstrual cycles, amenorrhea (absence of menstruation), and hormonal imbalances due to excessive training and low body fat levels. In men, over-exercising can lead to low resting testosterone levels, alterations in their hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis, and display hypogonadism.

Cardiovascular Issues: Intense and prolonged exercise can place excessive strain on the cardiovascular system, leading to elevated heart rates, high blood pressure, and increased risk of heart problems, including arrhythmias, myocardial damage, and sudden cardiac arrest.