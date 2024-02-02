What is cervical cancer? Expert answers as spotlight turns to disease after Poonam Pandey's reported death

The entertainment world was struck by the saddening news of Poonam Pandey's death on Friday as her team revealed that the controversial model, social media influencer and actress breathed her last on Thursday after suffering from cervical cancer. In a statement, her team shared, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Here's everything you need to know about the deadly disease!

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. This form of cancer is often preventable and, when detected early, highly treatable.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Mayank Aggarwal, Medical Oncologist at Venkateshwar Hospital, New Delhi, said, "Cervical cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancer in Indian women, following breast cancer, and is associated with substantial death rates. The recent declaration by the finance minister to enhance preventive measures through HPV vaccination is a laudable initiative. Coupled with increased awareness, this endeavour is certain to contribute significantly to reducing the disease burden and improving healthcare in our nation. Moreover, HPV vaccination will play a role in lowering the incidence of other cancers, such as head and neck, anal cancer, and various gynaecological cancers."

Causes and Risk Factors

1. Human Papillomavirus (HPV): The primary cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV. HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection, and not all types lead to cancer.

2. Smoking: Women who smoke are at a higher risk of developing cervical cancer compared to non-smokers.

3. Weakened Immune System: Individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV or those who have undergone organ transplants, may be more susceptible.

4. Oral Contraceptives: Long-term use of oral contraceptives may slightly increase the risk.

5. Early Sexual Activity: Women who became sexually active at an early age may be at an increased risk.

Symptoms

1. Abnormal Vaginal Bleeding: This includes bleeding between periods, after menopause, or after sexual intercourse.

2. Pelvic Pain: Discomfort or pain during sexual intercourse or pelvic exams can be a symptom.

3. Unusual Vaginal Discharge: An increase in vaginal discharge that may be foul-smelling.

Screening and Diagnosis

1. Pap Smear: Regular Pap smears or Pap tests are crucial for early detection. This screening involves collecting cells from the cervix to identify any abnormalities.

2. HPV Test: This test can be done alone or in combination with a Pap smear to check for the presence of high-risk HPV.

3. Colposcopy: If abnormalities are detected, a colposcopy may be performed, allowing the doctor to examine the cervix more closely.

4. Biopsy: A sample of cervical tissue may be collected for a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis.

Prevention

1. HPV Vaccination: Getting vaccinated against HPV is a key preventive measure. Vaccination is recommended for both males and females.

"Globally recognised for its safety and efficacy, HPV vaccination has demonstrated the ability to prevent over 90% of cervical cancers during the initial period. It is highly recommended to start the vaccine for girls as early as 10 years, well before potential exposure to the virus and can be given up to 45 years of age," says Dr Padmalatha VV, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, SPARSH Hospital for Women & Children, Bangalore.

2. Regular Screening: Pap smears and HPV tests should be part of routine gynaecological check-ups.

3. Safe Sex Practices: Practicing safe sex by using condoms can reduce the risk of HPV transmission.

4. Quit Smoking: Quitting smoking can lower the risk of cervical cancer.

Treatment

1. Surgery: Depending on the stage and extent of cancer, surgery may involve removing the tumour or the entire uterus.

2. Radiation Therapy: High-energy rays are used to target and destroy cancer cells.

3. Chemotherapy: Drugs are administered to kill cancer cells or stop their growth.