Wendy Williams health update: What is primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia?

Popular talk show host Wendy Williams' care team revealed on Thursday that she has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), conditions that her family says they were unaware of. The diagnosis was received last year, and according to a press release, these conditions have already posed significant challenges in Wendy's life.

Despite these challenges, Wendy is still able to manage many aspects of her life. Her care team emphasised that she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the necessary care to ensure her well-being.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” the press release stated.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the release added. “Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioural changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”

For those unaware, aphasia is a condition that affects language and communication abilities, while FTD is a disorder that impacts behaviour and cognitive functions. Bruce Willis revealed last year that he was also diagnosed with the same kind of dementia.

Understanding Primary Progressive Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia

Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) are two related neurological conditions that affect language and behaviour. These disorders are often misunderstood and can have a profound impact on individuals and their families.

PPA is a type of dementia that primarily affects language skills. It impairs the ability to speak, read, write, and understand language. Individuals with PPA may have difficulty finding words, forming sentences, or following conversations. Unlike other forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease, PPA typically spares other cognitive functions, such as memory, at least in the early stages.

FTD, on the other hand, is a group of disorders characterised by changes in behaviour, personality, and language. It is caused by the progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. FTD is the most common form of dementia in people under 60 years old and is often misdiagnosed as a psychiatric disorder due to its early symptoms.

Both PPA and FTD are progressive, meaning they worsen over time. The exact cause of these disorders is unknown, but genetic factors are thought to play a role in some cases. There is currently no cure for PPA or FTD, but treatments such as speech therapy, behavioural therapy, and medications can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.