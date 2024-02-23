Wendy Williams' guardian files lawsuit against A&E ahead of Lifetime documentary premiere

Wendy Williams' guardian, identified as Sabrina Morrissey by TMZ, has filed a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks, the parent company of Lifetime. The suit comes just two days before the planned premiere of Lifetime's documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which explores Williams' life under her guardianship.

The lawsuit appears to be an attempt to prohibit the airing of the documentary, according to a source quoted by People. "The new lawsuit appears to be filed as an attempt to prohibit the airing of the upcoming documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?" the source told the publication.

A hearing date has been set for next week to determine whether the documents should remain under seal.

In People's recent cover story about Williams, Mark Ford, the executive producer of the documentary, stated that Williams, her attorneys, and the guardianship attorneys were consulted and signed off on the project. However, the film took a different direction than initially planned, showing Williams grappling with alcohol addiction, Graves' disease, and lymphedema.

"The film was signed off on by Wendy, her management, her attorneys, the guardianship," he said. "They were aware of the filming all the way through. So, we did go by the book and get all the permissions that we needed to get. We went into this film thinking it was one thing, and the truth turned out to be another. Once we started seeing the truth of the situation, we couldn't ignore it. And the film had to go in the direction of the truth."

In the documentary, Williams claims her guardian has stolen money from her, but filmmakers say she did not provide evidence. Williams' care team recently announced that she has primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, conditions that have presented significant hurdles in her life.

Williams remains in a facility, with her family stating that her guardian is the only person who has unfettered access to her. Her family expresses concern over their inability to see her and questions how they reached this point.