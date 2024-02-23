Andy Cohen apologises to Real Housewives' Brandi Glanville after sexual harassment accusations

Well-known television personality and producer Andy Cohen has issued an apology to Brandi Glanville following accusations of sexual harassment. Glanville, a former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, alleged that Cohen sent her an inappropriate video back in 2022.

In a letter sent by Glanville's attorneys Bryan J. Freedman and Mark Geragos to NBCUniversal (Bravo's parent company), Warner Bros, and production company Shed Media, Glanville claimed that Cohen, appearing intoxicated in the video, boasted about his intention to sleep with another Bravo star while inviting Glanville to watch via Facetime.

"Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen," the letter read, according to People. "In a video sent by Mr Cohen to Ms Glanville in 2022, Mr Cohen — appearing obviously inebriated — boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime."

Cohen, 55, responded to the allegations by issuing an apology on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that the video was meant as a joke and that Glanville's response indicated she was in on the joke. He acknowledged that the video was inappropriate and expressed regret for his actions.

"The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking with Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologise," Cohen wrote on X.

A source who viewed the video described it as comedic in nature, emphasising that Cohen's remarks were not intended to be taken seriously. The source added that it was clear that everyone involved was participating in a joke.