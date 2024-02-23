Oscar winner Troy Kotsur joins Apple's Foundation for season 3

Troy Kotsur, who recently made headlines for his historic Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in the film CODA, is now set to join the cast of Apple TV's Foundation for its third season. The news comes as a surprise for fans of both Kotsur and the hit sci-fi series, which has garnered a dedicated following since its debut.

Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov's iconic trilogy, follows the story of The Foundation, a group of exiles who seek to save the Galactic Empire from its inevitable demise. The series boasts a stellar cast including Jared Harris and Lee Pace, and Kotsur's addition is sure to add even more depth to the ensemble.

In the upcoming season, Kotsur will take on the role of Preem Palver, the leader of a planet of psychics. His character is set to play a crucial role in the unfolding saga, as the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

Production for the third season of Foundation was initially set to resume this month but has been postponed to March 6 due to issues related to budgeting and physical production.

In addition to his work on Foundation, Kotsur has also appeared in a variety of other film and television projects, showcasing his versatility and talent as an actor. He is represented by Metric Talent, IAG, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.