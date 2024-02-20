Fasting-mimicking diet can increase your life, finds study. Here's what it means

A new study has found that a fasting-mimicking diet (FMD) can potentially improve the quality of your life and extend it.

As per research published in the journal Nature, FMD can "protect normal cells while killing damaged cells including cancer and autoimmune cells, reduce inflammation, promote multi-system regeneration, and extend longevity."

What is a fasting-mimicking diet (FMD)?

As per US News, a fasting-mimicking diet is a less challenging way to diet that does not require a person to completely forego food. Instead, it involves a low-calorie diet that is designed to mimic water-only fasting.

It effectively tricks your body into thinking it is fasting. FMD is usually observed for five days. The diet was developed by the laboratory of USC Leonard Davis School Professor Valter Longo.

Citing Kristine Dilley, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, the publication reports that, while observing FMD, a person should follow the following diet approach:

On day 1, consume 1,100 calories, of which around 11 per cent comes from protein, 46 per cent is fat and 43 per cent carbohydrates.

From Day 2 to Day 4, consume just about 725 calories — nine per cent protein, 44 per cent fat and 47 per cent carbs.

Here the focus is on a diet that is low-calorie, low-protein, low-carbohydrate and high in unsaturated fats.

Throughout users must consume a minimum of 70 ounces (around 2.1 litres) of water. For optimal results, users are recommended to follow the diet once a month, three times.

Study results

As part of the current study, participants were asked to follow a diet majorly consisting of plant-based foods along with supplements providing high levels of minerals, vitamins, and essential fatty acids.

Data from clinical trials revealed evidence that FMD cycles may benefit various aspects of health, including reduced fat, potentially lowering the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and cardiovascular issues. It also helped restore glucose levels and decrease insulin resistance, while leading to a more youthful immune system.

Three FMD cycles were found to incur significant benefits, including a decrease in biological age by an average of 2.5 years, independent of weight loss.