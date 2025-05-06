On Monday evening, Indians took Indian artistry to the Met Gala 2025 in New York. Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla – a Met regular- made heads turn once again this year for her stunning look on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet. Designed by Manish Malhotra, Natasha wore a sculpted gown with heavy Parsi Gara embroidery all over.

Advertisment

Natasha Poonawalla’s Met Gala 2025 look

Natasha wore a custom-Manish Malhotra design in purple, black and white with heavy Parsi Gara embroidered all over the gown. Her ensemble was a vision to behold due to its detailed embroidery and Natasha carried the look with elegance and class.

It's polkas this summer for Priyanka Chopra who walked at Met Gala with Nick Jonas

Advertisment

Natasha's gown featured an exaggerated peplum waist, a surreal, almost flower-like collar, and the use of Indian textiles. To make a statement at the MET, Natasha and Manish turned to the delicate and rarely spotlighted Gara embroidery, a technique deeply tied to Parsi tradition giving an ode to Natasha’s ancestry.

Met Gala 2025: What took Shah Rukh Khan this long to debut at the fashion gala?

Natasha Poonawalla at the 2025 met gala. #metgala pic.twitter.com/Y2BJHn6TAr — met gala 2025 (@thewhitelotus) May 5, 2025

Advertisment

The Indian Empress of Style, #NatashaPoonawalla makes a commanding statement at the #MetGala 2025 in our custom couture. Her interpretation of the theme, Black Dandyism, reframed through the language of Indian couture, honors her Parsi ancestry while affirming her place as a… pic.twitter.com/6Ax0hK1MnM — ManishMalhotraWorld (@MMalhotraworld) May 6, 2025

At MET Gala, where it is easy to lose yourself to the theatrics, Natasha's stood out, not just for her exaggerated silhouette but because of the deep storytelling that went into her look.

Gara embroidery, tailoring to the tea and dandyism- truly the empress of haute couture! NATASHA POONAWALLA pic.twitter.com/rdd0GDAZv7 — Amrashree Mishra (@AmrashreeMishra) May 6, 2025

Indian craft on display at Met

Not just Natasha, but other Indian celebrities also flaunted the work of Indian designers on the red carpet and some even gave tribute to Indian heritage. Diljit Dosanjh gave a hat tip to Punjab Kings and the state with his unique outfit. Shah Rukh Khan wore Indian designer Sabyasachi’s exquisite jewellery on the red carpet. Mom-to-be Kiara Advani wore the Indian designer Gaurav Gupta on the red carpet.

Kiara Advani sports baby bump at the Met Gala red carpet

The Indian Maharaja! Diljit Dosanjh gives tribute to Indian royalty at the Met Gala 2025 red carpet