/Meet Chloe Malle, Vogue's new US Editorial Head succeeding Anna Wintour

The legendary editor-in-chief OF American Vogue, Anna Wintour, who had stepped down from the position after 37 years, has found a new head named Chloe Malle, who will be leading it. Although Wintour will be part of the parent company Conde Nast's global chief content officer, the 39-year-old Vogue staffer will be playing a bigger role in the company. Let's delve into knowing more details about Chloe Malle.

Chloe Malle announced as American Vogue's new head of editorial content

Reportedly, Chloe Malle, who is currently the editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through, Vogue's weekly fashion and culture podcast, will be leading the editorial content. As per reports, her role is effective immediately.

As per the statement given in Vogue, Chloe Malle stated, "Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled and awed to be part of that. I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor". This new announcement comes after Wintour, who is the recipient of honours, criticism, scorn, and fear, and a cultural powerhouse whether you like her or not, stepped down from the esteemed position.

Who is Chloe Malle?

Chloe Malle, born in 1985 in New York City, is the daughter of American model and actress Candice Bergen and French director Louis Malle. Malle studied comparative literature and writing at Brown University and also edited a weekly newspaper, reportedly at the university. She had also completed a study exchange at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

After graduating, she became an intern at the New York Observer and was promoted to the position of real estate writer. She contributed to The New York Times Style section and completed a freelance piece for Vogue when she heard of an opening for the new position of social editor.