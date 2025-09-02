/House of Guinness: Know all about the Netflix's upcoming historical drama

Streaming giant Netflix has dropped the trailer for a show titled House of Guinness. The series was created by British screenwriter Steven Knight, who is best known for works such as Peaky Blinders, SAS: Rogue Heroes, and Commercial Breakdown, among others. The trailer has already created a buzz among netizens and has given their view on social media.

Netizens' reaction to the House of Guinness trailer

The trailer of House of Guinness begins with the scene of Sir Benjamin's funeral, followed by

leaving the control of the company to his two sons, Arthur and Edward, but with the twist that they have to run it together. With this circumstance, the power and thirst for struggles begin to set over the family empire. How the competition leads to different circumstances forms the main crux of the story.

Soon, after the trailer was released, many took to social media platforms to give their verdict on it. One user wrote, "Not a single Anthony Boyle line in the House of Guinness trailer... why have they locked his Dublin accent away in a vault if not to TORMENT me".

Another user wrote, "Ballrooms, bullet holes, and a whole lot of the black stuff: Netflix has released the first trailer for House of Guinness".

For the unversed, House of Guinness is set in 1868, in which it tells the story of the Guinness family patriarch's death in Dublin; his four children, each with dark secrets to hide, hold the brewery's fate in their hands. The series stars Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn, David Wilmot, and James Norton, among others. The eight-episode series is scheduled to premiere on September 25, 2025.

Is House of Guinness based on a real story?

The series is about Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness, on whom the show revolves, and his family empire. Benjamin was an Anglo-Irish brewer and philanthropist. Born in Dublin, he was the third son of the second Arthur Guinness, and his wife Anne Lee, and a grandson of the first Arthur, who had bought the St. James's Gate Brewery in 1759. From 1855, when his father died, Guinness had become the richest man in Ireland, having built up a huge export trade and continually enlarging his brewery.

He married his first cousin, Elizabeth Guinness, the third daughter of Edward Guinness of Dublin. They had three sons and a daughter, and lived at Beaumont House, Beaumont, in north County Dublin.