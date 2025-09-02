/Kannappa OTT release: When and where to watch Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar's film

Vishnu Manchu’s mythological movie Kannappa is set to release on digital platforms. So, moviegoers who missed watching it in theatres will now have the chance to watch it online. The film was released in theatres on June 27, but unfortunately failed to leave a mark at the box office.

When and where will Kannappa release online?

The Telugu-language movie, featuring a huge star cast, will premiere on Prime Video on September 4, 2025. On September 1, Manchu shared the exciting announcement. Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote,''Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity 🙏 #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev 🔱Har Ghar Mahadev.''

Written by Manchu himself, the movie is based on Kannappa, the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva, who offered his eyes to the deity. It tells the story of the innocent devotee’s sacrifice and dedication to Lord Shiva.

Kannappa is about how a fearless atheist warrior becomes the most devoted follower of Lord Shiva, ultimately sacrificing everything, even his eyesight, in the name of devotion.

The movie has been making headlines, especially for its star-studded cast. It features superstar Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Shasthri, along with R. Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, and many more in key roles. Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal portray Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, while Prabhas appears as Rudra. Malayalam star Mohanlal plays the role of Kirata.