/Kannappa OTT release: When and where to watch Vishnu Manchu and Akshay Kumar's film

Vishnu Manchu's Telugu epic tells the story of Kannappa, one of the greatest devotees of Lord Shiva. The star-studded movie tells the journey of an atheist into spirituality.
Vishnu Manchu’s mythological movie Kannappa is set to release on digital platforms. So, moviegoers who missed watching it in theatres will now have the chance to watch it online. The film was released in theatres on June 27, but unfortunately failed to leave a mark at the box office.
The Telugu-language movie, featuring a huge star cast, will premiere on Prime Video on September 4, 2025. On September 1, Manchu shared the exciting announcement. Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote,''Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity 🙏 #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev 🔱Har Ghar Mahadev.''
Written by Manchu himself, the movie is based on Kannappa, the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva, who offered his eyes to the deity. It tells the story of the innocent devotee’s sacrifice and dedication to Lord Shiva.
Kannappa is about how a fearless atheist warrior becomes the most devoted follower of Lord Shiva, ultimately sacrificing everything, even his eyesight, in the name of devotion.
The movie has been making headlines, especially for its star-studded cast. It features superstar Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Shasthri, along with R. Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, and many more in key roles. Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal portray Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, while Prabhas appears as Rudra. Malayalam star Mohanlal plays the role of Kirata.
The South Indian audience is already well-versed with the story of Kannappa, with several films made on it over the years, including the 1938 Tamil film Kannappa Nayanar and Bedara Kannappa. However, with this new version, Manchu has tried to retell the story of Kannappa for today’s younger generation.