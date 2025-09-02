/New movies and shows to watch this weekend: Inspector Zende to Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

From Manoj Bajpayee’s Inspector Zende to Wednesday S2 Part 2, here's a list of movies and shows that you can binge watch this weekend.
Grab some popcorn and drinks, and lie back on your comfy couch, as we will give you some great recommendations of movies and shows. We all love weekends, right? Keeping that in mind, we are here to help you out with the list of every release that you can watch in the upcoming weekends this month. Scroll to check the list of the shows and movies releasing,.
Release Date: 3 September 2025
Platform: Jio Hotstar
The fiction revolves around the bond between a Hawaiian girl who pets an ugly dog named Stitch, which is basically an alien, who crashed on Earth and met Lilo. It's a playful yet lovable fiction to watch with your kids and your whole family.
Release date: 3 September 2025
Platform: Netflix
After a jaw-dropping ending, the part 2 is set to drop on the streaming giant. Jenna Ortega starrer show is filled with humour, mystery, and some supernatural activities, which makes it worthwhile to watch and let yourself relax for the weekend. The series has received positive reviews, and the audience really liked the performance of Jenna as Wednesday Addams. Surely, the part 2 will keep the audience on edge, like the first part did.
Release date: 5 September 2025
Platform: ZEE5
If you have missed Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in theatres, then here's you digital chance to watch it. Directed by Santosh Singh and has been praised for its storyline, which was inspired by Ruskin Bond’s The Eyes Have It. Definitely, the movie will be worth watching to have a chill weekend.
Release Date: 6 September 2025
Platform: Amazon MX Player
Get ready for the new reality show. Shark Tank India Fame, Ashneer Grover, is on the show as a host. Some well-known celebrities, like Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda and many more are set to take part in the show, which will last for 42 days, where all the contestants will perform tasks for their survival, and will have some unexpected and dramatic twists.
Release Date: 5 September 2025
Platform: Netflix
From Droh Kaal in 1994 to Inspector Zende, Manoj Bajpayee has come a long way in the Indian cinema with a great blast by all the roles he has played in every movie and show. As a cop named Madhukar Zende in the movie, Manoj Bajpayee fans are eagerly waiting for the day to see the film.
Lastly, summing up the list here, we have an American comedy movie, Minecraft movie. If you want to get stressed out from all the work pressure, then this is the one which is packed with fun, a good sense of humour, and light-hearted comedy. People have also liked the bond between Jack Black and Jason Momoa, and their performance makes the movie worth watching.