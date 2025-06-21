/Did you know why June 21st was chosen as Yoga Day? Theme significance and more

International Yoga Day 2025: This day honours the ancient practice of yoga, which originated in India centuries ago. It will be marked across the world with people participating in yoga sessions to celebrate its numerous benefits. Yoga is considered one of the best forms of exercise for physical and mental health, offering countless benefits. Ahead of this year's International Yoga Day, let’s look at its history, significance, and more.



How did International Yoga Day start?



In September 2014, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly, proposed the idea to celebrate June 21st as the day dedicated to Yoga across the world.



On December 11 2014, 193 members of the UNGA and 173 co-sponsor countries unanimously approved the resolution of the United Nations in which the establishment of June 21st as the International Day of Yoga was passed.



Significance of June 21



The day is observed to raise awareness and the benefits that yoga offers to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. June 21 was chosen because it marks the summer solstice- the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The day that holds profound cultural and practical importance.

What is the theme of International Yoga Day?



The theme for IDY2025 IS 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', announced PM Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on March 30, 2025.



Talking about Yoga Day, which has now become a grand event, PM Modi said earlier this year, "Now this day has taken the shape of a grand festival of yoga. This is such a priceless gift from India to humanity, which is going to be very useful for future generations."



"It is a matter of pride for all of us that, today, the curiosity about our yoga and traditional medicine is rising all over the world. A large number of youngsters are adopting yoga and Ayurveda as excellent mediums for wellness," the prime minister said.



When was the first Yoga Day celebrated?



On June 21, 2015, The first International day was celebrated with a huge event organized in New Delhi, India. The event made two Guinness World Records: one for the largest yoga session and another for the most nationalities in one session.

In 2023, another Guinness World Record was created at PM Modi's Yoga event in the US for the most nationalities.