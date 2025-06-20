/International Yoga Day 2025: Easy bedtime yoga poses to calm your mind before sleep

Did you know that performing yoga before bed not only helps you sleep better but also benefits your overall health in many ways? In celebration of International Yoga Day, here are some easy yoga poses to help calm your mind.
Supta Baddha Konasana, also known as the reclining butterfly pose is the yoga position that calms the nervous system, relax the minds and reduces anxiety as you lie and stretch the hip and groin region.
How to do it : Lie on your back with spine erect and then bring the soles of your feet together, and bend your knees as you bring your feet towards the pelvis.
Balasana, also known as Child's post or shishu pose, relieves tension, helps in relaxation for the back, calms the nervous systement and faigue. It also relieves constipation.
How to do it : Sit back on your heels, bend forward and rest your forehead on the floor. Stretch your arms forward or rest them. Extend your arms out overhead, placing your palms on the floor.
Viparita Karani, or Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose in Sanskrit, is one of the easiest yoga posture that help you combat insomnia as it helps to bring the body into a state of deep relaxation. It also improves circulations and regulates respiratory system.
How to do it : Lie on your back and rest your legs vertically against a wall.
This is a staple and one of the essential part of any yoga practice. This helps to stretch the spine, releases tension and promotes fluid movement. Also known as Cat-Cow pose, it is technically the pose that is a combinationn of two yoga poses: Cat Pose, and Cow Pose.
How to do it: Begin on your hands and knees in Table Top pose. Start from inhaling and move into cow pose by lifting your head. Later, exhale and move into cat pose by rounding your pose.
Supta Matsyendrasana, or the Supine Spinal Twist, is a gentle twist that helps warm up and release tension in the lower back. It also aids in digestion and promotes detoxification.
How to do it:
Lie on your back and draw one knee across your body toward the opposite side. Extend your arms out in a T-shape and keep both shoulders grounded as you gently twist.
Paschimottanasana, or the Seated Forward Bend, is a calming posture that stretches the spine and hamstrings while massaging the abdominal organs. It helps reduce anxiety and improves flexibility.
How to do it:
Sit with your legs extended in front of you and your spine straight. Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale as you bend forward from the hips and reach for your feet or ankles.
Setu Bandhasana, or Bridge Pose, strengthens the back muscles and opens the chest and shoulders. It relieves fatigue and promotes relaxation.
How to do it:
Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Press into your feet as you lift your hips off the mat.