International Yoga Day 2025: What is Yoga Sangam and how to join events across India

Published: Jun 20, 2025, 20:28 IST

Yoga Sangam is the main event of International Yoga Day 2025, to be held on 21 June across 100,000+ locations in India. Anyone can organise or join by registering online. The event promotes health, unity, and well-being through guided yoga sessions following a common protocol.

What Is Yoga Sangam?
What Is Yoga Sangam?

Yoga Sangam is the main event for International Day of Yoga 2025. On 21 June, mass yoga sessions will be held at over 100,000 locations across India, led by the Prime Minister from Visakhapatnam. The event aims to bring people together for health and harmony.

Who Can Organise Yoga Sangam?
Who Can Organise Yoga Sangam?

Any group or organisation can host a Yoga Sangam session. This includes schools, government offices, private companies, community groups, NGOs, and Resident Welfare Associations. There are no special selection rules; everyone is welcome to join.

How to Register for Yoga Sangam
How to Register for Yoga Sangam

Organisations can register to host a Yoga Sangam event through the Ayush Ministry’s online portal. Registration helps track participation and ensures your event is part of the national celebration.

When and Where Does It Happen?
When and Where Does It Happen?

Yoga Sangam sessions will take place on 21 June 2025, from 6:30 am to 7:45 am. Events will be held in parks, schools, offices, community halls, and open spaces across India, all at the same time as the national event.

What Happens During Yoga Sangam?
What Happens During Yoga Sangam?

Participants practise a set yoga routine together, following the Common Yoga Protocol. The session includes breathing exercises, simple yoga postures, and relaxation techniques, suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

Why Is Yoga Sangam Important?
Why Is Yoga Sangam Important?

Yoga Sangam promotes unity, well-being, and the benefits of yoga. It encourages people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and connects communities across the country in a shared celebration.

How to Join In
How to Join In

You can join Yoga Sangam by attending a local event or organising your own. Invite friends, family, and neighbours. Practising yoga together on International Yoga Day helps spread the message of “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”.

