/International Yoga Day 2025: What is Yoga Sangam and how to join events across India

Yoga Sangam is the main event for International Day of Yoga 2025. On 21 June, mass yoga sessions will be held at over 100,000 locations across India, led by the Prime Minister from Visakhapatnam. The event aims to bring people together for health and harmony.
Any group or organisation can host a Yoga Sangam session. This includes schools, government offices, private companies, community groups, NGOs, and Resident Welfare Associations. There are no special selection rules; everyone is welcome to join.
Organisations can register to host a Yoga Sangam event through the Ayush Ministry’s online portal. Registration helps track participation and ensures your event is part of the national celebration.
Yoga Sangam sessions will take place on 21 June 2025, from 6:30 am to 7:45 am. Events will be held in parks, schools, offices, community halls, and open spaces across India, all at the same time as the national event.
Participants practise a set yoga routine together, following the Common Yoga Protocol. The session includes breathing exercises, simple yoga postures, and relaxation techniques, suitable for all ages and fitness levels.
Yoga Sangam promotes unity, well-being, and the benefits of yoga. It encourages people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and connects communities across the country in a shared celebration.
You can join Yoga Sangam by attending a local event or organising your own. Invite friends, family, and neighbours. Practising yoga together on International Yoga Day helps spread the message of “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”.