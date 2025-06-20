/International Yoga Day 2025: 5 simple yoga poses for beginners

Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 with 5 simple yoga asanas for beginners. From Cobra Pose to Warrior I, these easy steps improve strength, flexibility, and peace of mind. Perfect for home practice and all age groups starting their yoga journey.
International Yoga Day 2025 is on 21 June. Yoga helps balance mind, body, and soul. These five beginner-friendly asanas are easy to learn and can be done at home, making them perfect for anyone starting their yoga journey.
Sit with your back straight. Bring the soles of your feet together and let your knees fall to the sides. Hold your feet with your hands. This pose helps open your hips, improves flexibility, and supports digestion.
Lie on your stomach with your palms under your shoulders. Slowly lift your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body. Look ahead. This pose strengthens your back and helps improve posture and breathing.
Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and fold your torso forward. Rest your forehead on the mat and stretch your arms in front or keep them by your side. This pose relaxes your body and calms your mind.
Stand with one foot forward and the other back. Bend your front knee and lift your arms overhead. Keep your hips facing forward. This pose builds strength in your legs, improves balance, and boosts focus.
From standing, step one foot back and bend your front knee. Stretch your arms out to the sides, looking over your front hand. This pose tones your legs, opens your chest, and increases stamina.
These five asanas are gentle and suitable for all ages. Practise them daily to build flexibility, strength, and inner peace. Celebrate International Yoga Day by making yoga a part of your routine.