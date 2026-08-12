/Grey divorce: Why long-term marriages are ending later in life

In recent times, marriage is no longer seen as a lifelong commitment, and couples need not stay together if they don't want to. Earlier, divorce among older couples was considered uncommon, but today, the perception is gradually changing, and the term “grey divorce” has gained widespread attention.

What is grey divorce?

It refers to the separation or divorce of couples, typically when one or both of them are aged 50 or above. The term is also linked with “silver splitters” and describes the breakdown of marriages that may have lasted for several decades.

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While grey divorce has been observed in countries such as the US since the late 20th century, it has gained wider attention in recent years. In India too, discussions around marriages ending later in life have become more visible.

Why are couples parting ways after decades of marriage?

It is said that in many cases it is the result of several changes that accumulate over years. One major factor is reportedly longer life expectancy. People today can expect to spend considerably more years in retirement. This can change how they view an unhappy relationship. After spending decades fulfilling responsibilities towards their family, some individuals may begin questioning whether they want to spend the remaining years of their lives in a marriage that no longer feels fulfilling.

Additionally, some older couples may realise that their relationship was sustained for years by shared responsibilities, financial dependence, or raising children rather than emotional attachment. As those responsibilities diminish, differences that were previously overlooked can become more visible.

How are children connected to grey divorce?

In marriages, children often become the main focus of a couple's life, particularly during the early and middle years of marriage. Once they move out to live independently, parents may suddenly have more time to focus on their own relationship.

It is believed that sometimes this transition brings them closer, but it can also leave partners confronting questions about their own identities, interests and future. If they have grown apart over the years, the absence of responsibility towards children can lead them to reconsider the marriage.

Financial independence

Another significant factor is the growing financial independence of women. Earlier generations often had fewer opportunities to pursue careers and establish economic security outside marriage. Financial dependence could make leaving an unhappy relationship particularly difficult.

But now, that equation has changed for many women. Greater access to education, employment and financial resources can provide more freedom to make decisions based on personal wellbeing.

Financial disagreements in retirement planning, savings, debt, and investments can also contribute to marital breakdown.

Infidelity and emotional distance

Infidelity is another reason for grey divorce. Extramarital relationships may be physical or emotional, but either can expose longstanding problems involving intimacy, communication, or emotional connection.

Couples can gradually develop different interests, priorities and expectations, and after years of living together, they may prefer to live separately.

Why is grey divorce more visible now?

Broader cultural shift can be considered the major reason, as divorce is no longer seen in quite the same way as earlier. Though the stigma is still present, couples now can see separation as a possible way out of unhappy or unhealthy marriages.

The idea of individual fulfilment has also gained importance. Older people have begun asking whether their marriage provides them with their emotional needs and whether their personal aspirations have changed over time.