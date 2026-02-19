/Exploring Coorg and Ooty - the Southern gems of India

Coorg and Ooty are well-connected to most major airports in India. As destinations, both have stunning natural landscapes and quiet, peaceful time to offer, yet both are starkly different in their offerings. Coorg’s allure invites travellers to explore the coffee plantations of India. While staying at Ayatana Resort and Spa Coorg, I engaged in a drive around coffee plantations and explored unique ways in which coffee is served across the world.

My room overlooked the stunning waterfall located inside the property itself. I had the opportunity to hike around the pebbled paths of the waterfall and saw it as the source of a small stream running across the property. The allure was unique. Away from the city life, I wanted to experience a deep tissue massage to relax my muscles. The in-house spa at the property overlooking the unique flora and fauna was the best detox I needed. While my time at Coorg was laid back, I enjoyed the food at the restaurant and gazed at the stars at night.

At Ayatana Coorg, I also enjoyed a zip line experience at the property itself. As an adventure seeker, I appreciate how few properties take the effort to integrate fun into their agenda. I also enjoyed a birdwatching tour in the morning and saw Nilgiri laughing thrush, Malabar whistler, Malabar trogon, flame-throated bulbul and Malabar grey hornbill.

While I was in my room, I enjoyed a soak in my bathtub and experienced deep relaxation. The views made me feel like there were no barriers between the view and my abode; I was in the middle of nature. It was a masterpiece of stunning design.

Elegance and fun defined my trip to Ooty and Coorg this year. Winter is a great time to visit these South Indian hidden gems since it’s not too hot and the flora is blooming across the property.

A casual drive away from the property, I came across wild elephant herds walking not too far from the cobbled roads. It was nature at its peak, and I was teleported to another era where technology didn’t exist, distractions were few and nature could be enjoyed at its peak. At the property, I kicked back and missed my city a little bit. I picked up a copy of Anindita Ghose’s The Only City and gave it a read. She spoke of a Bombay which existed in people’s imagination yet caught the pulse of the city. A beautiful read.

Ooty was starkly different. There was more to explore. A day of sightseeing led me to uncover paths to Sim’s Park, Pykara waterfalls, Dolphin’s nose and Lamb’s rock. I also enjoyed visiting the local gardens and seeing roses grow in full bloom. The simple pleasures of smaller towns in India can’t be compared to any other. Back in my hotel, a sprawling room nestled among the tea plantations lay in wait. Ayatana Resort and Spa Ooty is nestled among nature and is designed to relax you. The swimming pool overlooks Ooty Valley, and the rooms are designed to calm you.

The in-house restaurant Tycoon’s housed great food like oven-fresh pizzas and dosas. In Ooty, I ventured out to buy local teas, spices and chocolates. Moody’s has some of the best chocolates I have ever tried.

A local singer entertained us at Tycoon’s and played some Bollywood songs. The experience was curated beyond measure. I truly enjoyed it. I also explored Coonoor and did a toy train ride. It was the same train where the iconic song “chaiya chaiya” was shot. Exploring the tea factory was a major highlight in the region.