/Difficulty walking or losing balance? Experts explain possible signs of spine problems

The spine plays an important role in supporting the body, protecting the spinal cord and helping people move with stability and coordination. However, changes in walking patterns or difficulty maintaining balance may sometimes point to an underlying spine or nerve problem. On World Spine Day, spine specialists explain the symptoms people should watch for and why persistent changes in movement deserve medical attention.

Experts on warning signs for walking and balance changes

The spine plays a vital role in supporting the body, protecting the spinal cord and enabling movement. While occasional unsteadiness may result from tiredness or other temporary factors, persistent changes in walking or balance can sometimes indicate an underlying medical condition.

Dr Mukesh Haritwal, HOD – Spine Care at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, says difficulty walking or maintaining balance can be an early warning sign that should not be ignored. When pressure develops on the spinal cord or nerves, the signals responsible for movement, coordination and muscle strength may be disrupted, making it harder to remain steady while standing or walking.

According to Dr Haritwal, possible warning signs include frequent tripping or stumbling, difficulty walking in a straight line, weakness or stiffness in the legs, and numbness or tingling in the hands, arms or legs.

Other changes may include difficulty climbing stairs, getting up from a chair, walking on uneven surfaces or noticing that one foot drags while moving. These symptoms may develop gradually and can initially appear minor, but persistent or worsening changes should be medically evaluated. A clinical examination can help determine whether the symptoms are related to the spine, nerves or another underlying condition. Dr. Haritwal emphasises that people should not automatically dismiss recurring movement difficulties as general weakness or ageing.

What is cervical myelopathy?

Dr Gururaj Mallikarjun Sangondimath, Director of Spine Surgery, Spine Services at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains that the spinal cord carries messages between the brain and different parts of the body. Compression of the spinal cord can interfere with these signals, affecting movement, coordination and balance.

One condition doctors may investigate is cervical myelopathy, which occurs when the spinal cord in the neck becomes compressed. People with this condition may experience an unsteady walking pattern, leg weakness or stiffness, and difficulty maintaining balance. Some may also notice numbness or tingling in their hands.

Problems with fine hand movements can be another warning sign. Difficulty buttoning a shirt, writing or holding objects may warrant assessment, particularly when these changes occur alongside walking difficulties or other neurological symptoms.

Why early medical evaluation matters?

Both specialists advise people to pay attention to symptoms that are new, persistent, recurring or gradually becoming worse. Repeated stumbling, unexplained balance problems, limb weakness, numbness or reduced coordination should not automatically be treated as a normal part of ageing.

However, these symptoms do not always indicate a spine disorder. Walking and balance difficulties can have several causes, which is why medical evaluation is important to establish the underlying reason.