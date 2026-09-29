/Daybreak to sunset: Sahil Kochhar's Savera finds its stage in the Aravallis

What happens when fashion meets the beauty of nature? The result can be something that feels both striking and effortless. When thoughtfully crafted silhouettes come together with a breathtaking landscape, the surroundings can add another dimension to the way the clothes are seen. Sahil Kochhar's Savera brought together these elements, pairing contemporary Indian fashion with the natural beauty of its surroundings for a visually distinctive showcase.

Where comfort meets couture detailing

At the heart of Savera is an approach to Indian dressing that balances detailed craftsmanship with a more contemporary sense of ease. Sahil Kochhar works with fluid silhouettes and intricate surface details, allowing the construction and embellishment of each garment to remain visible without making the clothes feel overly elaborate.

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WION was invited to attend the showcase and witness the presentation of Savera, where the collection unfolded against the natural surroundings. The collection was presented at Ananta Spa & Resort, Ajabgarh, with the Aravalli hills forming a natural backdrop to the showcase. Rather than relying on an elaborate stage, the presentation allowed the surrounding landscape and changing light to complement the clothes.

The open-air setting also created a contrast between the earthy surroundings and the garments, giving the silhouettes room to stand out. The natural light shifted throughout the presentation, adding subtle changes to the way the textures, embroidery and layered details appeared.

Craftsmanship at the heart of contemporary dressing

The collection places intricate craftsmanship at the centre of its design language. It combines linen, cotton blends, silk organza and viscose linen with detailed appliqué, threadwork and embroidery. The appliqué is created by cutting individual fabric pieces by hand and laser before layering and stitching them together to form dimensional surfaces.

One of Savera's notable techniques is the use of embroidery as part of the textile itself. In some pieces, extensive threadwork creates the structure of the garment rather than simply serving as surface decoration. This gives the clothes a distinct texture while highlighting the amount of specialised work involved in their construction.