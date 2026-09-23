/WION Iconic Awards 2026: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan & family honoured; sons Amaan and Ayan and grandsons accept special honour

It was truly a special moment at WION Iconic Awards 2026 as veteran Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his family were honoured with the Excellence in Indian Classical Music award. The legendary musician's sons, well known sarod players Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash accepted the award along with Ayaan's sons Zohaan Ali Bangash and Abeer Ali Bangash. Ayaan's wife, Nia too was present at the special occasion.

Thanking WION for the award, Ayaan said, "The life of an artist is the fact that you're a student of the last year of this planet. You're just achieving excellence or trying to achieve excellence every day. And you have to keep doing that and start over. So it's a very long journey and it's a journey that requires blessings. It requires benevolence of the heaven. So we are so honored to be here. And especially it's a big moment for Zohan and Abeer. Thank you for the encouragement you are giving them at this age.They have to keep practicing and working hard. But it's really a very big moment for them and for the family."

Adding to his brother's speech, Amaan said, "Once I asked my father, I said, there's so much of music around us, so many great musicians at our age performing. So what's your mantra? He said, somebody who plays as good as you is not your competitor. But somebody who is more humble than you will defeat you one day. So it's all about being humble. It's all about giving your hard work. And don't take yourself seriously. Just keep going and just keep working hard. Extremely important, I think, for all of us to have this lesson, be humble in today's day and age."

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All of 13, the twins Zohan and Abeer, accepted the award with humility and said they felt honoured to receive this award.