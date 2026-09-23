A new book on Princess Diana is out, and it didn't get the roaring response that was expected. But is there a business strategy behind it? Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Earl Spencer's memoir about his sister, went on sale in the UK on Tuesday, September 22, and within a day of its release, the price of the book was reportedly slashed to half price.

Swan Song: Diana, My Sister went on sale in bookshops across the UK, including Waterstones. While Diana and her story have always piqued public interest, why has the book been sold at half price? The book release comes after it rocked the British monarchy over the sensational headlines that were the allegations against Diana's ex-husband and now King, Charles III.

Diana's memoir slashed to half price on the day of release

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Earl Spencer's memoir about his late sister Princess Diana has been making headlines for a while, but it didn't receive much attention soon after it hit the stores. Copies of the book are available across the country and in Kensington, including in bookstores such as Waterstones Piccadilly, which is the largest bookstore in Europe.

According to Metro, the £28 hardcover books were marked with a 'half price' red sticker just hours after the book's release. Not only in stores, but it has also been available at half price online. The book is now being sold for £14 online. However, this strategy of selling the book at half price is a way to keep sales going.

The book has been published by Penguin in various countries and translated into 12 languages.

What's the business strategy behind half price?