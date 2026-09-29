Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows how to slay. The actress, who largely stays out of the limelight, walked the runway for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week, presenting the Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show, where legendary singerCeline Dion, made a surprise appearance, along with other international beauties who also made striking appearances on the runway. Against the picturesque backdrop of the illuminated Eiffel Tower at Place Joffre, she slayed in an elaborate black gown.

Rai walked the ramp with co-ambassadors, including Simone Ashley, Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and Celine Dion, Heidi Klum, actors Andie MacDowell and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, along with US Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, Italian Paralympian Beatrice Vio and others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays in black at Paris Fashion Week

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Bachchan, who has been the face of L'Oréal for over two decades, took the stage on Monday in a gorgeous black velvet gown by Yara Shoemaker. Her look featured a sculpted black velvet dress paired with a matching cover-up shrug, with pearl and stone detailing embellishing the sleeves.