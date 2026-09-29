/Feeling breathless more often? Experts reveal when it may signal a heart valve problem

What happens when something as ordinary as getting slightly out of breath starts happening more often? While breathlessness can have several everyday causes, changes in how easily you manage routine activities can sometimes be worth paying attention to. In some cases, shortness of breath may be linked to problems affecting the heart, including heart valve disease. On World Heart Day, these signs are a reminder of why paying attention to changes in heart health matters.

What are heart valves?

The heart has four valves: the tricuspid, pulmonary, mitral and aortic valves, and each opens and closes as the heart pumps. This allows blood to move forward while preventing it from flowing backwards.

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When a valve becomes narrowed, stiff or does not close properly, the normal flow of blood can be affected. This is known as heart valve disease, and, depending on the valve involved and the severity of the problem, it can lead to symptoms such as breathlessness, fatigue, dizziness, chest discomfort or swelling.

When can breathlessness point to a heart valve problem?

As per Dr Amit Gupta, Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, “Breathlessness is a common symptom that occurs when there is a heart valve problem. In most of the cases, breathlessness on exertion is the initial symptom, which can gradually progress to a stage where the patient experiences breathlessness even at rest or while lying down.”

“But, when breathlessness is associated with swelling of the feet, palpitations or irregular heartbeat, these symptoms can also be associated with a heart valve problem. An ECG and echo (echocardiogram) findings can help differentiate and clearly diagnose a heart valve problem. A person suspected of having a valve problem should undergo an echo screening, which can help assess the severity," Dr Amit concludes.

Dr Saurabh Juneja, Director & HOD, CTVS, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, also added and said, “If after a certain point of breathlessness, if one begins to experience difficulty breathing when you are performing normal activities that were once manageable without problems, it should not be overlooked. Sometimes, the first symptom of a heart valve condition may be difficulty breathing.”

He revealed what actually causes the breathlessness if it’s serious: “Four valves in the heart make it easier for blood to flow in the right direction. If the valve becomes constricted, can't open fully or doesn't close all the way, the heart is forced to pump harder. This can cause symptoms of breathlessness, tiredness, swelling in the feet or ankles, dizziness, chest discomfort and an abnormal or irregular heartbeat over time.”

He further added, “Treatment is dependent on the nature and level of the valve problem. Regular monitoring and medication may be enough for some; surgery or valve replacement surgery may be necessary for others. If you notice a change in your breathing that isn't going away, or if you notice a change that is unexplained, don't ignore it. Talk to a healthcare provider if you are starting to get winded more quickly than usual, especially while doing everyday tasks. Early evaluation can be helpful in determining the cause and prompt initiation of appropriate therapy at an appropriate time.

Why do changes in breathing deserve attention?