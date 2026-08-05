/Crown of Excellence: Mrs Universe USA takes center stage at Zee Media - WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit

The prestigious Mrs Universe USA Pageant, organised by MyDream Global, on the sidelines of Zee Media–WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit, is set to anchor a six-day immersive spectacle from September 9–14, bridging the vibrant worlds of pageantry, global diplomacy, high fashion, and cultural celebration across New Jersey and New York City.

Held in strategic partnership with the Zee Media–WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit, this year's pageant goes beyond traditional pageantry—fusing empowerment and elegance with global commerce, New York Fashion Week (NYFW), and the celebration of the Indian diaspora.

Where Empowerment Meets Influence: The Pageant at the Core

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At the heart of this multi-faceted week is the Mrs Universe USA Grand Finale, celebrating accomplished women who embody leadership, grace, and purpose. The pageant provides an international platform for contestants to showcase their vision, cultural pride, and personal journeys.

Unlike standard pageants, Mrs Universe USA is embedded within a high-powered global network. Contestants will not only compete on the runway but will also interact directly with delegates, business visionaries, policymakers, and top media figures from across the United States and India.

The Event Timeline: From Royal Albert’s Palace to Times Square

Delegates and pageant attendees will experience a seamless blend of glamour, networking, and entertainment across two major metropolitan hubs:

September 9–10: Arrival & Exclusive Meet-and-Greet

Delegates landing at Newark Liberty International Airport will be transferred to the Sheraton Edison. The evening kicks off with a welcome dinner and an exclusive meet-and-greet with the Mrs Universe USA contestants, offering guests an insider look at the inspirational women competing for the crown.

September 11: Summit Floor & Mrs Universe USA Grand Finale

Held at Royal Albert’s Palace in New Jersey, the morning opens with the Zee Media–WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit. As discussions on Indo-US partnerships, innovation, and global leadership unfold, the energy builds toward the evening’s main highlight:

5:30 PM: The Mrs Universe USA Grand Finale takes the stage, featuring red-carpet access, live entertainment, and high-stakes runway competition.

7:00 PM: Celebration continues with networking cocktails and a gala dinner honoring the newly crowned winner and participants.

September 12: Times Square Takeover & Bollywood Rooftop Night

The journey shifts to New York City with check-ins at premier Times Square locations. Delegates will experience a professional photoshoot with their faces projected live on iconic Times Square LED billboards, followed by a luxury Bollywood Rooftop Night at 9:00 PM.

High Fashion at NYFW and the Global Indian Honours

The pageantry experience extends straight to the peak of international style at New York Fashion Week on September 13.

VIP NYFW Access: Delegates will enjoy VIP red-carpet access to exclusive designer showcases featuring celebrated couturiers including Rohit Verma, Rosy Ahluwalia, and Vaishali Kumar.

Global Indian Honours: Woven into the day's schedule, the Zee Media–WION Global Indian Honours will celebrate key changemakers, entrepreneurs, and artists from the Indian diaspora who elevate India's presence on the world stage.

Grand Finale Runway: The week culminates in a showstopping designer presentation by Rohit Verma at 7:00 PM.

Why Mrs Universe USA 2026 is Unmissable

By combining the elegance of Mrs Universe USA with the journalistic reach of Zee Media and WION—reaching audiences across 193 countries—the 2026 pageant offers contestants and attendees an unprecedented global stage. It stands as a powerful celebration where beauty meets brainpower, fashion meets leadership, and women take center stage in shaping the global narrative.

Essential Delegate Information

Event Dates: September 9–14

Pageant & Summit Venue: Royal Albert's Palace, New Jersey (Sept 11)

NYC Host Hotels: Hard Rock Hotel / Marriott Marquis Times Square

Summit Dress Code: Smart Casuals

Delegate Fee: $3,000