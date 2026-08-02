/'Zee Network eyes global TV media leadership in a decade': Chairman Dr Chandra outlines vision as Essel turns 100

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra has outlined his vision for Zee Network as the Essel Group celebrates 100 years, saying he expects the television network to become the world's number one TV media company within the next 10 years and suggesting that viewers could eventually be paid to watch its programmes.

"In the next ten years, TV, especially Zee Network, where will it be? We have set a target that after 10 Years, we will pay viewers for watching our shows instead of taking. In 10 years, Zee Network will grow as the world's number one TV media company," Dr Chandra said.

Addressing the gathering in Mumbai, Dr Chandra said television will continue to remain relevant despite the growing shift towards mobile platforms. He said traditional TV will coexist with OTT and short-form content, while immersive formats could give viewers a more interactive role in the future.

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"Many people are saying TV is shrinking, everything will be on mobile, but it is not going to shrink. OTT will be here, short forms will be here, but immersive content is coming in which viewers can be part of; you can give direction to them. Such a future you will see soon," he added.

Chandra also reflected on the people who have worked with Zee over the years and gone on to achieve success in their respective fields. He said he feels happiest when he sees former members of the Zee family succeed and grow in their personal and professional lives.

"Many people worked with Zee, many became singers, many talents emerged. When I see people who become successful in their lives, when I read and hear about your success stories who worked with us in the past, I am the happiest person to see your success and growth other than oneself," he stated.

Eminent personalities from the worlds of politics, media, entertainment and civil society gathered in Mumbai to mark the Essel Group's 100-year journey and celebrate its contribution to India's media and entertainment industry.

The group's biggest impact arguably came through broadcasting, where it pioneered a new era in Indian television. In 1992, Essel launched Zee TV, India's first private satellite television channel, transforming the country's media landscape. Three years later, it launched Zee News, India's first private news channel. The group later expanded into cable and direct-to-home services through Siti Cable and Dish TV, helping drive the growth of subscription television across Indian households.

Essel's journey began in 1926 in Adampur with a grain trading business before evolving into a diverse global conglomerate. Over the past century, the group has expanded across packaging, entertainment, news, distribution, infrastructure, real estate, education, technology, lifestyle and gold refining.

Today, Essel Group has a presence in more than 190 countries and has impacted billions of lives while contributing to India's business landscape and global presence.