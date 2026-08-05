/Zee Media - WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit in New York City and New Jersey: Celebrating the global Indian story

The Zee Media–WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit is coming to New York City and New Jersey on September 9 -14. Organised in partnership with MyDream Global, it is a high-impact, immersive experience fusing the intellectual power of a world-class summit with the glamour and energy of the Mrs Universe USA Pageant and New York Fashion Week. A summit where ideas meet the runway, business meets culture, and the Indian diaspora is honoured. Six days of networking, entertainment, commerce, culture, high fashion, and recognition.

Fashion, Bollywood and leadership: Two cities, three thematic pillars

The event has three pillars: The WION Leadership Summit takes place in New Jersey, on the sidelines of Mrs Universe USA organised by MyDream Global. Delegates will then discover New York City with an evening of Bollywood. The programme culminates in the Zee Media–WION Global Indian Honours and networking event, and exclusive access to the New York Fashion Week. Here is the event flow:

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September 11: On the Summit floor

The Zee Media - WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit opens at Royal Albert's Palace in New Jersey. Registration and networking begin at 10:00 AM. The inaugural session follows at 11:00 AM, with context-setting by WION. From 11:15 AM, the event will witness keynotes, speeches, and discussions from policymakers and leaders from the US and India. The panels will deliberate on questions that matter to both India and the US. Themes include the new paradigm of the Indo-US partnership. The panel titled 'Mumbai to Manhattan' will connect cultures and commerce. A senior diplomat from India will address the gathering on the new global order, followed by panels on Bharat as a global brand, the diaspora as a bridge between the two nations, and American innovation powered by Indian talent. An evening of networking follows, leading up to the Mrs Universe USA pageant.

Global Indian Honours: Celebrating the Indian Diaspora

Woven through the day are three sets of felicitations under the Zee Media–WION Global Indian Honours.

Celebrating the Indian diaspora in the US, it will honour outstanding entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, professionals, investors, academics, artists and changemakers whose work created meaningful impact across industries while strengthening the enduring relationship between India and the US. It is a celebration of the global Indian story and individuals whose leadership, innovation and excellence continue to elevate India's presence on the world stage.

What awaits the delegates:

Delegates travelling from India will depart on September 9 and land at Newark Liberty International Airport on September 10, with immigration formalities, airport assistance and transfer to the hotel handled on arrival. A packed lunch is provided in transit. Early check-in at the Sheraton Edison begins at 12:30 PM on a first-come, first-served basis. The evening is full of opportunities: a networking dinner and a meet-and-greet with the Mrs Universe USA contestants.

On September 11, they will attend the Zee Media - WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit, which will close with the Mrs Universe USA 2026 Grand Finale at 5:30 PM. Delegates can take in the fashion show, live entertainment, and an exclusive red carpet. Networking cocktails and a gala dinner follow at 7:00 PM.

On September 12, the group moves from New Jersey to New York City, checking in at the Hard Rock Hotel or Marriott Marquis, or an equivalent hotel at Times Square. That evening delivers the Times Square Experience, with a professional photoshoot and the moment every delegate will send home first: your own face on the iconic LED billboards of Times Square. A Bollywood Rooftop Night follows at 9:00 PM, an exclusive luxury party with music, entertainment and dinner.

On September 13, the delegates enjoy the New York Fashion Week, with exclusive VIP access, red carpet entry and designer shows featuring collections by Rohit Verma, Rosy Ahluwalia and Vaishali Kumar.

The Global Indian Honours evening begins at 5:30 PM, and the grand culmination is the Rohit Verma designer show at 7:00 PM.

The delegates depart on September 14. Those who want can extend their travel at individual expense, with return ticket dates to be confirmed in advance.

What a delegate takes home

The delegates gain networking access to prominent policy and business leaders from India and the US. Each participant receives an exclusive WION feature, a professionally produced two-minute profile video showcasing their journey. The videos will be featured across Zee News, India.com and WION.

Why you shouldn't miss this opportunity

Zee Media is India's largest news network. Its global channel WION has a footprint across 193 countries. Being part of the Zee Media–WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit is a great opportunity for interacting with some of the top leaders of Indian diaspora, policymakers, and business leaders from India and the US. And it's all happening in the backdrop of some of the biggest fashion and entertainment events in the American metropolis.

What delegates should know:

Dress code for the summit: smart casuals

Delegate fee: $3,000.

Beverages for Bollywood Rooftop Night are on a self-paid basis.