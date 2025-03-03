As a vegetarian, I’ve struggled while travelling to South East Asian countries like Laos and Cambodia for food. Having heard of Bahrain as a vegetarian food capital in the Middle East, I wanted to give exploring Bahrain a shot. It could not have been a better decision in my life.

Advertisment

Bahrain has a wide selection of vegetarian restaurants. The first one I tried was Asha’s curated by none other than the Indian music icon Asha Bhosle herself. From food including Palak patta chaat and samosa chaat to delicious paneer makhni, the restaurant had a lot to offer. With Asha Bhosle’s music playing the background to a stunning wall curated with her images, the restaurant screamed Indian. However, a simple look outside the window would tell you that you are in Bahrain. With views of the canal and a stunning skyline - the restaurant is modern and chic.

My next stop was Rasmalai. As the name very much suggests, the restaurant had a selection of Indian food. From mango lassi, onion bhajiyas and delicious vegetarian biryani, I didn’t miss home at all. To top it off, the chef came out himself and spoke to me in Hindi. He also treated us with a Rasmalai on the house since I am Indian. A sweet gesture indeed. Located in a happening area, Rasmalai has a lot of restaurants and shops around. I enjoyed live music around the avenue too.

We came back to the Rasmalai vicinity to try Plant Cafe, a hundred percent vegan cafe serving a multi cuisine menu. With the values of Ayurveda and yoga, the German Saudi restaurant owner had created a menu with nothing to miss. From aloo paratha to vegan sushi to mac and cheese, there was pretty much everything here. I loved their ambience too - it felt freeing strangely. To be in a majority Muslim country and still cater to a vegan audience was a brave business model to run.

Advertisment

Also read: India's Guneet Monga shines in a metallic Manish Malhotra ensemble at Oscars

It indeed felt strange when the breakfast menu at my hotel - Conrad, at Sushi Samba, catered to my Mexican cravings with vegan tacos. Made of chargrilled zucchini and boiled corn, topped with salsa and vegan cheese, it was unbeatable. Matcha mornings were a reality and the view from the top made me feel alive. Every morning began with a happy smile since the view was breathtaking and the servers were charming to strike a conversation.

To go more local, we tried Haji’s Cafe in Manama Souk. It is one of the oldest cafés in Bahrain serving traditional Bahraini delicacies. Specifically breakfast dishes with kerak chai stole our hearts. From there on, walking around the souk, I bought a pack of dates which I munched along the way. At Haji’s Cafe, I saw some live food being prepared on their kitchen. The breads were made in an ancient-style oven. Perhaps they tasted even better thanks to that.

Advertisment

Inspired by Indian temples was Vrindavan - a traditional indian restaurant located in the heart of the city. Dosas, pani puris, pav bhaji and chole bhature, everything was available there. I do crave hardcore Indian food when I travel. Vrindavan catered to that, all at economical prices. Not once did I miss Indian food at the cafe. The ambience was also like a traditional space, one we find at other Indian restaurants which are age old establishments. An Indian guy was sitting on the counter to do the billing. This could almost be a by lane restaurant around Chowpatty, nobody would bat an eyelid if they were teleported.

Another great spot I tried was Villa Mamas. They had a limited selection of vegetarian besides their salads. However, I tried a few salads and hummus, they were authentic and delicious. With small artwork from diverse regions of the world adorning the walls, it was tough to sit in one place and not get up to click images. The place looked charming and airy. There was also an element of sunlight with window-paneled roofs that led to stunning views of the sky. While I mostly saw rich Bahrainis dining at Villa Mamas, I knew it’s a space tourists frequent to often. As an award-winning cafe, the owner has taken the cafe to other countries creating a huge demand for tables. My guide booked my table three weeks in advance.

While in Bahrain, I realised being an Indian vegetarian is not tough. It’s a delight and leads to indulgence. I can’t wait to go on a food trail in Bahrain again.