My 'Experience' of a Lifetime, credit Coldplay.

'Oh you make me feel, like I am alive again'

Indeed, that is how Coldplay made me feel!

When I first heard the band's track "Paradise" as a 15-year-old, I was transported to an entirely different universe, and then there was no looking back.

Coldplay was my companion through all of life's ups and downs, through every phase, milestone and memory.

When Chris Martin said "You're a sky full of stars," I believed it. I dared to dream because he said, "Everything you want's a dream away" and on my bad days I remembered, "The sun must set to rise".

For me, Coldplay transcends being just a band - it's an emotion! A connection that speaks directly to my heart.

Watching this band perform live was a childhood dream turning into a breathtaking reality.

From the moment the lights were dimmed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Chris, Guy, Jonny, Will and Phil took the stage, I knew I was in for a treat.

Martin's soaring vocals and the band's infectious energy had the entire crowd in a trance. The music was too captivating to sit still, and despite purchasing tickets for the seated area, I couldn't resist the urge to groove to the tunes.

There were different emotions I experienced in a single night, I jumped, danced, cried happy tears, and sang along, witnessing the band create magic on stage.

The setlist was a masterfully curated mix of old and new tracks, with hits like "Yellow", "Hymn for the Weekend" and "A Sky Full of Stars" eliciting thunderous applause and sing-alongs.

Songs like "My Universe" brought back old memories of when I was miles away from home and this track wrapped me in a sense of comfort and closeness to my family. "Fix you" which fixed the broken pieces of my heart and "Adventure of a Lifetime" which taught me that "Under this pressure, under this weight, We are diamonds taking shape."

The experience became even more enchanting when my eyes found themselves in a sea of glittery wristbands that seemed to pulse with an energy of their own.

Not only this, there were heartwarming instances in between the songs that truly made the evening unforgettable. When Chris Martin invited a young girl on stage and dedicated "Everglow" to her mother in heaven, the audience couldn't hold back tears.

And then, there were the moments when Martin spoke in Hindi and Gujarati, expressing his love and admiration for India's rich cultural heritage.

It was truly a Night of Magic that I'll cherish forever.

Thank you Coldplay for the amazing memories, I am still reeling from the magic of the evening and I know that your songs will continue to be my constant companion, my source of strength and comfort, and my reminder of the beauty and wonder of the world around us.