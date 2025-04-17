Some movies don't just tell a great story. They leave the audience wanting more. These movies set the stage to build on it, be it through great world-building, amazing characters or hints at larger and more interesting plots in the background.

But whether it was poor marketing, being ahead of their time or simply not connecting with the audience when they were released, these movies did not do well enough at the box office and never got the chance to continue to explore the interesting world they set up.

So let's take a look at six movies that, despite having critical acclaim and a cult following, never got the chance to live up to their obvious potential and got left in limbo.

Here are six great Hollywood movies that deserve a sequel.

Dredd (2012)

Dredd (2012) Photograph: (X/RelianceEnt)

This adaptation of the Judge Dredd comics came out just when the superhero genre was hitting its stride. The movie is a brilliant homage to the comics and captures the dark and gritty tone of the source material.

This was backed up by well-choreographed and stylish action set pieces, and a terrific performance by Karl Urban was critically praised at the time of release, but it underperformed at the box office and hopes for a sequel were squashed.

RocknRolla (2008)

RocknRolla (2008) Photograph: (X/wbpictures)

This crime comedy had all the chaos and swagger fans expected from a Guy Ritchie movie, along with sharp writing and a plot that gets you guessing with its twists and turns, including an ensemble star cast. The movie even teased a sequel in its climax but alas, the movie bombed at the box office, and despite the director's and fans' enthusiasm, a sequel never materialised.

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Rise of the Guardians (2012) Photograph: (X/DreamWorks)

This animated movie based on the books by William Joyce followed the adventures of Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, the Sandman and Jack Frost as they try and stop the evil Pitch Black from engulfing the world in darkness. The movie had a great voice cast, was a commercial and critical hit, and had all the potential to be a beloved franchise, but a sequel never got made.

Master and Commander (2003)

Master and Commander (2003) Photograph: (X/20thcentury)

The movie was based on the books by Patrick O'Brian and was critically acclaimed at the time of its release. The movie had an amazing cast led by a great performance from Russell Crowe and showcased the beauty and constant danger of early sea voyages. Unfortunately, it failed at the box office, and this led the studio to drop plans for a sequel.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (2023)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (2023) Photograph: (X/ParamountPics)

The movie has a fun adventure set in the rich and fantastical world of the beloved tabletop game and received praise from critics and audiences for its humour, writing and great performances. Despite this, the movie ended up underperforming at the box office and it never got the sequel it deserved.

The Nice Guys (2016)

The Nice Guys (2016) Photograph: (X/wbpictures)

This brilliant comedy about a stumbling private detective and a stoic enforcer set in the 1970s balanced noir with slapstick comedy thanks to its great writing and incredible chemistry between its two leads, Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. The movie was a critical hit and garnered a cult following, but it ended up bombing at the box office and the planned sequel was dropped.

