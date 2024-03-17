Late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome a baby boy, share first photo

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple have welcomed their second child almost two years after they lost their son.

On Sunday (March 17), the late singer's father Balkaur shared the good news with the world. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of him holding his newborn child as he sat beside the photo of the late singer.

In the caption written in Panjabi, he thanked them for all the blessings they had received.

He wrote, ''With the blessings of lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's fans, the Eternal Lord has brought Shubh's little brother into our life. Thanks to the blessings of God, the family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well-wishers."