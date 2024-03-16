'I love dressing her up': Priyanka Chopra calls her daughter Malti Marie her 'fashion muse'

Priyanka Chopra is in India with her little munchkin, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Chopra landed in her homeland earlier this week with her daughter, Malti.



Chopra and her endearing moments with her daughter Malti have always been one of the most discussed topics on the internet. The Citadel actress has arrived in the country for a luxury brand event, and during her recent interview with Vogue India, Chopra affectionately talked about her daughter, whom she called her current 'fashion muse.'



Priyanka is a doting mother, and there is no doubt about it. She continues to update her fans with the fun activities of Malti, and during her Vogue interview, the global star talked about how much she loves dressing up her daughter.

When asked Priyanka about her current source of inspiration as a fashion designer, Priyanka said, “My fashion muse at the moment is my daughter, I love dressing her up. I literally wake up every morning with a fit for her, like this will be her fit for the day and this will be her fit for the night and I will be in pajamas. I forget to dress myself.”



On Friday, Priyanka stepped out in Mumbai for a fashion event. The 41-year-old was looking stunning in the white-stunning attire with lace detailing by Anamika Khanna. The highlight of her dress was Bulgari's luxury reptile-inspired necklace.

Chopra Jonas touched down at Mumbai airport earlier this week with her daughter in her arms. Priyanka was looking stunning in a black outfit with a beach hat. Malti, on the other hand, was wearing a matching green top and pants.



This is the second time Malti has visited India.