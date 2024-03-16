Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP. Will she contest in Lok Sabha elections?

A renowned Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal, who has lent her voice to many devotional albums and has garnered widespread acclaim for her melodious singing, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This comes as India's vast electorate is set to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general elections this year.

The announcement of her joining the party came during a joint press conference where other senior BJP leaders were also present to welcome the singer into the party fold. The event took place at the BJP's party's headquarters in the Indian capital of Delhi.

Paudwal, who has been active in the music industry since the 1970s, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and expressed her happiness to be part of the party led by the PM.

"I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today," the singer reportedly said after she joined the saffron party.

Will Anuradha Paudwal contest Lok Sabha elections?

However, it is unclear is she would be contesting the upcoming elections. Responding to a question on the same, she reportedly said, "I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me..."

National general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni also marked their presence at the event.

Throughout her career, Anuradha Paudwal has recorded songs in various Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and Malayalam. She has also collaborated with many leading composers and singers in the Indian music industry and has won several prestigious awards for her contributions to music, including winning Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours in India.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal on January 22 performed at the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The 69-year-old singer described the experience as "out of this world."