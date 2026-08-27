/Late legend Asha Bhosle’s final feature film song to release on her birth anniversary in September

Following the tragic demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on April 12, fans and admirers will soon witness a poignant musical tribute. The iconic playback singer's final recorded film song will be featured in the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari, making it a special and emotional moment for music lovers.

Asha Bhosle's final film song to release on her birth anniversary

Great news for Asha Bhosle's fans and admirers: the iconic playback singer's final recorded film song, “Ae Meri Zindagi,” “Tu Chupi Hai Kahan,” will be featured in the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari. The song is described as a heartfelt celebration of life, love, and self-expression and is set to be released on September 8, coinciding with Asha Bhosle's birth anniversary, as a special tribute to the legendary singer and her extraordinary contribution to Indian music and cinema.

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Asha Bhosle’s voice gives the film a meaningful musical dimension. The song was recorded in late 2023 when the singer was 90+ years old. “Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan” becomes more than a song within the film—it is a reflection on life itself, inviting us to seek joy, embrace love, and express it freely.

“Launching the song on her birthday is intended as a celebration of Asha Ji’s timeless voice, her immense legacy and the generations of listeners whose lives her music has touched,” filmmaker Harish Vyas said.

Anshuman Jha stated, "Om Ka Hari is deeply special to me because, at its heart, it is about the importance of saying ‘I love you’ to your father, something I never got the chance to do. To have Asha Ji’s voice carry the song that represents the catharsis of the film is one of the most profound and memorable moments of my life as an artist. Being in the studio with her was pure joy and contentment. I only wish she were here in person to celebrate this moment with us. But I know she is always with us—in spirit, in her music, and in every life her voice continues to touch.”

About Om Ka Hari

Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari is a father-son relationship drama-comedy starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur in pivotal roles. Produced by First Ray Films, the movie marks another directorial venture for Vyas, whose previous works include the NFDC-backed Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, starring Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman Jha and Pankaj Tripathi, and Disney+ Hotstar's Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, featuring Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan.