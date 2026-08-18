/Lata Mangeshkar’s Vande Mataram plays by mistake at Eknath Shinde event, audience stands for 4 minutes | Watch

A clip from a government programme in Maharashtra’s Thane has taken over the internet after it saw a mix-up when a Bollywood version of “Vande Mataram” was played instead of the one that was expected to be played. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several other dignitaries, who continued to stand as the song played for nearly four minutes.

Where did it take place?

It reportedly happened during the concluding ceremony of the Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Curriculum Campaign. The event was jointly organised by the Maharashtra government’s Transport Department, the State Marathi Development Institute, the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad.

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According to IANS, "Thane, Maharashtra: A Bollywood version of ‘Vande Mataram’ song was played instead of ‘Vande Mataram’ during a Transport Department programme attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Ministers Uday Samant and Pratap Sarnaik were also present. The incident took place during the concluding ceremony of a campaign aimed at teaching Marathi to non-Marathi speakers. The national anthem and Maharashtra’s state song were played after the incident.

Lata Mangeshkar's song plays

At the programme, when the formal proceedings began, attendees were asked to stand for “Vande Mataram”. Shinde, Industries Minister Uday Samant, MLA Pratap Sarnaik and other dignitaries present on stage stood along with the audience.

However, the track heard was not the expected rendition of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s national song, but an older Bollywood version sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was played.

The song was featured in the film Pukar, starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

The mix-up was later acknowledged by Shinde, and the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister reportedly apologised for the lapse.

About Vande Mataram