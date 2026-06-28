/Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni breaks down, alleges filmmaker threatened him over pending dues

After delivering a standout performance as Chotu in the critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, alongside Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastava, the young actor is now facing a difficult situation with the production team of his next project. In a social media post, he opened up about the difficult experience he has gone through in recent days.

Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni accuses filmmaker of beating him up

Soni had received critical acclaim in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies as Chotu. However, the actor is facing a difficult time now on the sets of his new film. Satendra Soni shared a emotional video on Instagram on June 27 (Saturday).

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The video shows Satendra Soni breaking down as he talks about the difficult time he has gone through. In the video, he explains how the filmmaker allegedly refused to pay his fees and even threatened him. In the viral clip, the actor said, "My name is Satindra Soni. I am an actor. I had come here to shoot a film whose director is Pushpendra Ji. He had given me Rs 50,000 as a signing amount, and he told me that we would pay you after the shoot."

He further added, "We have completed eight days of shoot today, and when I spoke to him about the money, he asked me to pack up and told me, 'Dikhne nahi chahiye tum hotel mein' (You shouldn't be seen in the hotel). Humein marne ki dhamki de rahe hain (He is threatening to kill me)."

Soni also posted another video with two other artists, in which he says that he has safely reached Mumbai. He also thanked the Madhya Pradesh police and others who helped him during his difficult situation.

Who is Satendra Soni?

Satendra Soni is a 26-year-old actor from the small village of Sihora in Madhya Pradesh. In pursuit of work, Soni moved to Mumbai and started working in supportive roles. He gained recognition for playing Chotu in the film Laapataa Ladies.

Also Read: Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel pays respects to Hema Malini and Sushmita Sen during fashion show

He has also played notable roles in several projects, including Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, and Hello Bachhon.

About Laapataa Ladies

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Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao. Set in 2001 in rural India, the story follows two newlywed brides who accidentally get swapped on a crowded train. The mix-up creates a fun-filled chaos in the life of Deepu, who went to extreme measures to find his wife, Phool Kumari.