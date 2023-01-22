Kylie Jenner reveals name of her baby boy, shares first adorable photos

Kylie Jenner's baby boy will turn one in a few days, and before that, Jenner has finally introduced her little boy to the world along with his new name.



Last year, Jenner revealed the unusual name of her and Travis Scott's baby, Wolf. But a few months later, she revealed that her baby will no longer go by the same name anymore, giving the reason that the pair simply didn't feel the name "was him."



However, now Kylie has revealed the name of her son to the world, i.e Aire. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jenner dropped some adorable pictures with her baby.

In the series of photos, Jenner is cutely posing with her son as she takes a mirror selfie. Meanwhile, in another, the 'Kardashian' star is snuggling with her little one as they pose for the picture.



Check out the post here:

Aire is the second child of makeup mogul and singer Travis. He was born on February 2nd. Kylie and Scott, who have been dating on and off since 2017, are also parents to four-year-old Stormi. Several reports are coming out that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to separate ahead of their son's 1st birthday.

Jurors leave Sundance premiere over closed captioning glitch



The couple parted ways in 2019 after dating for two years and welcoming a baby together. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, they rekindled their romance.