Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott, once again, part ways after spending holidays apart?

If rumours and reports are anything to go by, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to separate ahead of their son's 1st birthday. Back in 2019, they parted ways after dating each other for two years and welcoming a baby. During the pandemic in 2020, they rekindled their romance. In 2021, they welcomed their second child together. And now, according to reports, they have, once again, called it quits due to undisclosed reasons.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," the insider told US Weekly. "This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

The 25-year-old makeup mogul is yet to comment on the speculations.

Rumours of their separation started when Jenner took her 4-year-old daughter Stormi to Aspen for New Year celebrations with Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. Back in December 2022, however, the two seemed pretty close at Scott's Miami gig, which also featured 50 Cent.

In February 2022, Scott and Jenner welcomed a baby boy, whom they initially named Wolf. However, Jenner later clarified that Wolf is a nickname and that they've changed their son's name as it didn't seem fit for him. She is yet to reveal the little one’s official moniker.

"We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," the reality TV personality wrote in an Instagram Story, at the time.

Right at the beginning of 2023, Jenner released her '2022 Year in Review' video on YouTube and for her millions of fans, she revealed all of her favourites from the year gone by. Speaking about her favourite trip of the year, Kylie said in the video, "My favourite trip of 2022. My birthday trips are always really special. We went to the Bahamas. Before that, we did a really fun London trip to see Travis perform and I brought my kids. It was a lot of fun."

