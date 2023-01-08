Hailey Bieber weighs in on nepotism debate in the most fashionable way

Hailey Bieber is a proud nepo baby. The model, who comes from a famous Baldwin family, is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the nepotism debate started by a New York magazine article titled 'The Year of the Nepo Baby.'



The piece listed celebrities, including actors, singers, models, and others, who were born to famous parents in the industry and how the connection of their parents and family has made their way easy in the industry and helped them get the big break.

However, Bieber reacted to the ongoing debate in the most fashionable way one could ever imagine. Hailey made the big statement without saying a single word. She was recently photographed at a parking lot in LA wearing a cropped T-shirt with the words "nepo baby" written on the front.

Bieber, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, paired a simple white tee with loose-fitting blue jeans and a pearled belt and shoes. She completed her look with a black bag.



Her t-shirt quickly became the talk of the internet.



However, Bieber, who is mentioned in the article, hasn’t commented on the New York article.