Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi slayed in black ensembles at Paris Fashion Week

Like mother, like daughter! Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi looked like a million bucks as they stepped out on the streets of Paris to attend Valentino's Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture runway show.

Kylie and Travis Scott's five-year daughter is not a usual kid, whose childhood memories would only be limited to kindergarten, games or fun. But, she's Stormi, the daughter of the world's youngest self-made billionaire, and much like her mother's world, Stormi is a big fashion aficionado, and last night is a big proof of that.

On Wednesday, Stormi, 5, joined her mother, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, to join the starry night at Paris Fashion Week.

Both mommy and daughter looked stunning in the matching black attire. Proud mom Kylie was seen holding her little hands as they walked in the road full of shutterbugs.

For the night, that would go down in the history of Kylie's family, the American TV personality opted for a black body-con strapless dress paired with a matching feather boa. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses that added a touch of glamour to her look and shining earrings. Twinning with her mum, Stormi wore the same look.

Accentuating her look, Stormi carried an elegant black tiny bag and wore flat-black sandals. She was seen enjoying the night as she was captured walking with fun, full confidence, and zero hesitation.