'Everybody doesn’t win, they’re not snubs' says Whoopi Goldberg on Oscars Barbie snub

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t think the recently released Oscars 2024 nominations list did Barbie dirty by not giving Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie nods. While many have called it a snub as Greta didn’t get the Best Director nod and Margot was omitted from the Best Actress list, Whoopi doesn’t agree. She said, "it’s not a snub."

On the recently aired episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg said, “Here’s the deal: Everybody doesn’t win. They’re not snubs. And that’s what I want to sort of point out.”

Defending her stance, Goldberg added, “It’s not the elites, it’s the entire family of the Academy who vote for best picture nominations. We all vote for best picture, everybody.”

What's the whole fuss about?

Barbie has earned a place in the Best Picture category but not in the Best Director and Best Actress lists. Whoopi added, “You don’t get everything that you want to get. There are no snubs, and that’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize. … The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.”

Apart from the Best Picture nod, Barbie has also earned a nod for Ryan Gosling in the Best Supporting Actor list and for America Ferrera in the Best Supporting Actress list. After Ryan got to know of the nod, he shared his disappointment over Robbie and Gerwig being left out of those two categories. In a statement, Ryan said, “There is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.” 'There is no Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling calls out Oscar snub for Margot and Greta