'There is no Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling calls out Oscar snub for Margot and Greta

The Academy revealed their Oscar nominations list for this year and one of the biggest snubs came as a rude shock for Barbie, last year’s biggest film in terms of critical review and box office numbers. The only notable nod for Barbie came for Ryan Gosling who played the role of Ken while The Academy gave Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie no mention in their list. Meanwhile, America Ferrera earned a nomination for Best Supporting Role.

What Ryan Gosling had to say about the Barbie snub

As the 96th Academy Awards nominations were announced and Ryan earned a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category, he spoke about The Academy not mentioning his director Gerwig and co-actor Margot. In a statement to People, he said, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

Acknowledging the two women for their contribution to the film, Ryan Gosling said, "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius."

He added, "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Barbie The Film