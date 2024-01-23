Oscars 2024 nominations full list: Oppenheimer dominates, Barbie sidelined
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer lead the nominations of Oscars 2024 while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie got sidelined for Barbie. See full list of nominees of Oscar 2024.
Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscar Awards is a month away. The Academy, which organises the awards each year, announced the nominees of Oscar 2024 on Tuesday and Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer predictably dominated the nomination list.
The film earned nominations in almost all major categories including direction for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Film. And while Oppenheimer earned Oscar nods, Barbie- which was released the same day last year- was sidelined once again with Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie missing out on getting nominated. Barbie did earn a nomination in the Best Film category.
The nominees were announced in Los Angeles and the event was hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.
Winners will be revealed Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host.
Here is the complete list of nominees for Oscars 2024. (updating live)
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Best Live-Action Short
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White, and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhaze (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George
What Was I Made For? from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Academy Honorary Awards
Angela Bassett
Mel Brooks
Carol Littleton