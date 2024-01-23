Oscars 2024 nominations full list: Oppenheimer dominates, Barbie sidelined

Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscar Awards is a month away. The Academy, which organises the awards each year, announced the nominees of Oscar 2024 on Tuesday and Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer predictably dominated the nomination list.

The film earned nominations in almost all major categories including direction for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Film. And while Oppenheimer earned Oscar nods, Barbie- which was released the same day last year- was sidelined once again with Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie missing out on getting nominated. Barbie did earn a nomination in the Best Film category.



The nominees were announced in Los Angeles and the event was hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

Winners will be revealed Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host.



Here is the complete list of nominees for Oscars 2024. (updating live)

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po



Best Live-Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhaze (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George

What Was I Made For? from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell



Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest



Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon