Oscars 2024 nominations: India based To Kill a Tiger gets a nod in Best Documentary Feature category

India-based film To Kill a Tiger, helmed by Delhi-born filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature at the 96th annual Academy Awards. The nominees were announced in LA on Tuesday, January 23.



To Kill a Tiger had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022, where it received the Amplify Voices Award for 'Best Canadian Feature Film.' The film is a Canadian production.



To Kill a Tiger follows a man called Ranjit and his battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter, who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men.



According to the film's official website, "Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, ‘To Kill a Tiger’ follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child." Check out the full list of nominees of Oscars 2024 here