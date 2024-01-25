Billy Joel to perform at 2024 Grammy Awards

Billy Joel has been announced to be part of Grammys 2024. The musician will take over the coveted music awards with his first new single in decades. He will not only debut the song but also perform at the Grammys.

The Recording Academy made the announcement earlier this week that Billy Joel will hit the stage on February 4. 🎹 5-time GRAMMY winner, past @MusiCares Person of the Year honoree, and the piano man himself, @BillyJoel will perform at the #GRAMMYs on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.



Learn more about this year’s performers: https://t.co/vo0387RHES pic.twitter.com/9EIU9YqgG8 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 24, 2024 × He will release his new song which is titled “Turn the Lights Back On”.

The Recording Academy has also announced its list of early set of performers including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, and Travis Scott. Emmy winner Trevor Noah will host the Grammys.

This year, SZA dominates all others with the most number of nods. He has a total of nine nominations. Victoria Monét is up for seven awards, while Taylor Swift, Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo earned six nominations each.

Album of the Year contenders are SZA’s SOS, Swift’s Midnights, Rodrigo’s Guts, Batiste’s World Music Radio, Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation, Boygenius’s The Record, Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure.

The Grammys 2024 will air live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.