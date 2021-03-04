Korean drama star Ji Soo issues apology for allegations of bullying, sexual violence in school

South Korean actor Ji Soo has apologised for his past misconduct as he was under scrutiny for allegations of bullying in school and sexual assault.

Taking to his Instagram, Ji Soo shared a handwritten apology asking for forgiveness from past victims. “I will reflect on and repent my past, which can never be washed away, for the rest of my life,” wrote Ji Soo in an extensive letter.

His apology read: "I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct. They were things that cannot be forgiven." He further went on to say that as he started his career in acting, received an undeserved amount of attention from the public with his buried past. However, there was always a part inside him that felt guilty about his wrongdoings and that his regret came too late to turn things back. He also said that his past brought him a great deal of anxiety. "I always felt crushed by my dark past," he said.

"I will reflect on and repent my past. Upon my knees, I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt by me,” added the actor.

The South Korean actor was accused of filming himself having sex in the school bathroom and assaulting a student in the past.

The apology comes after an unknown Instagram user, who claims to be his former classmate, accused Ji Soo of being a school bully at Seorabeol Middle School. The user claimed to have been bullied by the Korean drama star.

On the work front, Ji Soo has featured in several films including ‘One Way Trip’, ‘Seoul Mates’, ‘Sassy’, ‘GoGo’, ‘Han Gong-ju’, ‘Angry Mom’, ‘Page Turner’, ‘My First First Love 2’, ‘Fantastic’ and ‘Doctor’.

