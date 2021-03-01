German radio host apologises after equating Korean pop band BTS to 'coronavirus'

In a rather distasteful episode, a German radio host equated popular Korean pop band BTS to coronavirus. The radio host has now apologised for outrage over the statement on the internet.

It so happened that the radio host was talking of BTS’ cover of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ that they performed in the much-talked-about MTV Unplugged episode that recently aired. They first called the cover of BTS “blasphemy” before calling the BTS “some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well."

The German radio host, almost anticipating hatred over the racist statement, also said, "You can't accuse me of xenophobia," he said, pointing out that he has "a car from South Korea" which is "the coolest car ever."

The radio host Matuschik, after receiving backlash said he did not mean to "racially insult" the group and said linking them to the coronavirus was "completely wrong."

Bayern 3, the radio station, also defended Matuschik, insisting it was not his intention to "hurt the feelings of the BTS fans."

"It is the character of this show and also of the presenter to express his opinion clearly, openly and unvarnished. In this case, he overshot the mark in his choice of words in an attempt to present his opinion in an ironically exaggerated manner and with exaggeratedly feigned excitement, and thus hurt the feelings of the BTS fans," the station said.

Following even more criticism for their statement, Bayern 3 issued another statement, apologizing for Matuschik's statement and "resolutely distances itself from any form of racism, marginalisation and discrimination.”