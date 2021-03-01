Rihanna sizzles in bikini as she announces new Savage X Fenty campaign

Rihanna is in spring mood as she launched a new Savage X Fenty campaign in a sizzling floral bikini and matching cover up. She looked every bit the diva that she is as she posed for the camera.

The pop star cum entrepreneur donned a turquoise look as she lazes on a lounge chair amidst a lush garden.

She captioned the pic: “savage af. don't trip.”

Recently luxury conglomerate LVMH announced this month that Fenty Fashion House has been put on pause after two years. The French company came to the decision with Rihanna, “pending better conditions”, as they continue to focus on Savage X Fenty, as well as Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.