Korean actor Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years

Korean actor Lee Kwang-soo will no longer be a part of the long-running popular TV show ‘Running Man’. After featuring on it for 11 years, the actor has decided to let his role go.

The 35-year-old actor will film his last episode for the show on May 24.

According to his representative agency, Lee has been having trouble being a part of the 'Running Man' due to an injury he suffered from an accident last year, though he has been receiving therapies.

The actor has thus decided to take some time off for recovery. The agency said in its statement: "It was not easy to decide to leave the show Lee was with for 11 years, but we agreed that physical time is needed to help him show better performance later," adding that it is "sincerely grateful for all the love and support Lee has received through 'Running Man.'"

‘Running Man’ is a popular South Korean TV entertainment show from broadcaster SBS.

The other star cast will continue to be the same.